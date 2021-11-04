WATCH: Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan extend Diwali wishes to paparazzi as they return to Mumbai

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan returned to Mumbai after celebrating the actress’ 48th birthday in the Maldives. The couple along with their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, were clicked on Wednesday as they exited the Mumbai airport. As the B-town couple made their way out of the airport, they greeted the paparazzi and extended Diwali wishes.

Aishwarya held Aaradhya close to her as they walked to their car with Abhishek. As they neared their car, Aishwarya wished the paparazzi present at the airport a happy Diwali and also waved at them. Abhishek also greeted the paps with folded hands and extended the wishes. The Big Bull actor was seen wearing a pink hoodie and beige trousers, whereas Aishwarya donned a colourful printed kaftan and carried a red handbag. Aaradhya was seen in a unicorn-printed pink sweatshirt teamed up with black pants and pink shoes. The little girl also carried a backpack. All of them followed COVID-19 norms and made sure to keep their masks on.

On Aishwarya Rai’s 48th birthday, Abhishek shared her picture and wrote, "Happy Birthday Wifey! Thank you for being, you. You complete us. We love you...." In the picture, Aishwarya wore a printed off-shoulder dress along with a crown of flowers on her head. Talking about the work front, Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Fanney Khan on the big screen. The actress will be seen next in Mani Ratnam's film Ponniyin Selvan. The film will feature her in a negative role and the shoot has been going on. Whereas, Abhishek will be next seen in the new season of Breathe: Into The Shadows.