WATCH: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya is winning hearts on Internet; here’s why

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who were vacationing with their daughter Aaradhya, somewhere away from the city, are now back in the bay. The actor-couple who returned to town with their baby girl from their trip recently, were spotted at the Mumbai airport by the paps. Several photos and videos of the Bachchan clan are going doing the rounds on social media.

Aaradhya Bachchan greets paps with a namaste

In a video shared by a popular Bollywood paparazzi on Instagram, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya can be seen walking together as they make an exit from the airport. In the video, Aishwarya and Aaradhya can be seen following Abhishek, who is walking ahead of them.

The moment Aaradhya makes an exit from the terminal building, she folds her hands and greets paparazzi with a humble namaste. Throughout the video, Aaradhya can be seen flashing a sweet smile. Aishwarya too, smiled as she walked along with Aaradhya towards their car.

Aishwarya Rai speaks with paparazzi, Abhishek Bachchan smiles

Further, the video shows Aaradhya saying 'hi' to paps before getting inside their car. Aishwarya on the other hand said, "Namaste, kaise ho (Hello, how are you?). Abhishek who looked a little protective for Aaradhya and Aish, smiled at the paparazzi as he closed the car's door after his wife and daughter stepped inside.

Fans praise Aaradhya Bachchan

Aaradhya who greeted paps with a namaste is winning and melting hearts of many netizens. "Ash’s daughter is sweet and humble," a user commented. "Aaradhya looks like such a Nice n well behaved kid", read another comment. "She's lovely", commented another Instagram user with a red heart emoji.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's work front

Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in Ghoomer, a sports drama helmed by R Balki. The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi besides Abhishek. Reportedly, he will also be seen in the sequel of his 2021 film, The Big Bull.

Whereas, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan 2 where she shared screen space with Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Prakash Raj.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is a sequel to is the sequel to the 2022 film Ponniyin Selvan 1. The second instalment of the epic drama narrates the story of the Chola Dynasty. The film is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's five-part novel series of the same name.

