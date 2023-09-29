WATCH: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya's UNMISSABLE reaction to little fan screaming 'Aishwalya Lai'

It is officially the month dedicated to Ganpati Bappa. While the entire nation is immersed in the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi in their own style, our Bollywood celebs are no different. Speaking of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the diva needs no introduction. The actress has been mesmerizing the audience for more than two decades now. Apart from being a successful actress, Aishwarya is a doting mother who is always accompanied by her little daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan in every public appearance. This time was also no different when the mother-daughter duo was seen visiting for Ganpati Darshan. Nonetheless, what caught everyone’s attention was a little fan’s gesture towards Rai and her heart-melting reaction to it.

A little fan screams, 'Aishwalya Lai' in the viral video leaving Aaradhya surprised

A super-sweet video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with her mother and daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan has been going viral on the internet. In the video, the family duo can be seen making their way for Ganpati Darshan in the city, amidst the huge crowd. They were guarded by the security around. While the PS-I actress’ mother walks ahead for the Darshan, Aish and Aaradhya are still making the way. However, it was then what caught everyone’s attention was a little fan screaming, ‘Aishwalya Lai.’ The surprised Aaradhya looks back with her mouth wide open. In fact, the actress too looks back but the sweet gesture of the fan brings a sweet smile on her face. In response, the actress greets the fan and waves towards him. Have a look at the video:

Internet Users' reaction

Needless to say, the video is winning over the internet. While several internet users couldn’t stop drooling over Little Fan’s reaction, a section of netizens were gushing over Star Kid’s reaction. A user wrote, “Love aradhya’s reaction (heart eye emoji) while another user wrote, “She is awesome and her daughter I love her (red-heart emoji) such a humble and down to earth mom and daughter( red-heart emoji)

A third user wrote, “Aishwalia lai (laughter emojis) so cute x”

Aishwarya Rai has been married to Abhishek Bachchan since 2007. He is the son of veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. The couple is blessed with a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

Speaking of Aishwarya Rai’s workfront, the actress was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2. The film has received a great response from the audience. While her performance as revenge-driven Nandini, revenge-driven Nandini was one of the finest performances of her career.

