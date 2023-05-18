WATCH: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya receive warm welcome in France ahead of Cannes 2023

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan never fails to impress when it comes to fashion. Over the years, the gorgeous diva has managed to make heads turn with her glamorous appearances at Cannes Film Festival. This year too, the actress is all set to walk the red carpet in style. Recently, Aishwarya was seen jetting off to France with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan to attend the Cannes 2023. Now, a new video of the mother-daughter duo is doing the rounds on social media. They were spotted reaching France in style.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya get a warm welcome in France

In the video shared by Aishwarya's fan club, the actress is seen sporting an oversized black overcoat paired with matching trousers and sneakers. Her daughter is seen rocking the denim-on-denim trend. They received a warm welcome as they reached France. A man is seen giving a huge bouquet of flowers to Aaradhya. The star kid even shared a sweet hug with the man. Have a look:

Aaradhya is often seen accompanying her mother to events. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see Aishwarya on Cannes red carpet with her little one. Every year, she puts her best fashion foot forward and makes a striking appearance on the red carpet. The actress is expected to walk the red carpet today.

Several celebs including Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, Manushi Chhillar, Guneeti Monga and others walked the red carpet recently.

Work front

Aishwarya was recently seen in Mani Ratnam's film Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2. It was one of the most awaited films of this year. The first part performed tremendously well at the box office. The sequel too received an overwhelming response at the box office. PS 2 also starred Vikram, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sobhita Dhulipala in key roles. Aishwarya is yet to announce her next project.

