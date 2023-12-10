WATCH: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reviews The Archies movie; calls it ‘Wonderful’

Seven youngsters took a huge step into the Hindi film industry with Zoya Akhtar’s teen musical movie The Archies. A special screening of it was hosted, ahead of the release, which was attended by several Bollywood stars. At the event, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gave her review of the feature film.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reviews Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies

The official Instagram handle of Netflix India posted a video with the first reactions of the guests who attended the special screening. Among them was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who was happy to watch the Zoya Akhtar directorial. Giving her short and sweet opinion of The Archies, Aishwarya said, “Wonderful and huge congratulations to the entire team.”

Bollywood actors reviewed The Archies

Apart from Aishwarya, several others were also at the screening of the film. They took to social media and shared their opinions about the movie. In a lengthy note, Janhvi Kapoor reviewed her little sister’s performance and wrote, “She has my heart. And it's only because of the warmth, honesty, and charm that you've given her.”

Further praising the entire cast, she penned, “a dream’. “@vedangraina the most James dean-esque screen personality I know. How easy, effortless and magnetic. @mihirahuja_ your comic timing is that of a veteran! #agastya congratulations on such a confident, natural, and charming performance! The ladies better be prepared. @yuvrajmenda thank yaaawww for being cute as a button, and making my heart go out to you! @dotandthesyllables can Ethel be my bestfriend??? You were real and so good!! Congratulations to all of you the world is yours,” wrote Janhvi, praising the entire cast.”

Arjun Kapoor wasn’t behind in giving a shoutout to the youngster and Zoya Akhtar. In a long post, the actor shared, “@zoieakhtar @reemakagti1 I have fallen in love with the world of Archies! So creatively and so beautifully you’ve rekindled all the memories of the past for us all. What a well-crafted and executed film just full of color love hope & friendship. I wanted to feel 18 again!”

About The Archies

The Archies is the Indian adaptation of the American comic book. It stars Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal and Yuvraj Menda. It was released on Netflix on December 7 and received mixed reviews from critics and cinephiles.

