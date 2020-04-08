WATCH: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a vision in THIS video from an unreleased 1997 film which is now going viral

Thanks to fan clubs, an old video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from an unreleased 1997 film now seems to be going viral for all the right reasons.

is considered to be one of the beautiful actresses in Bollywood and across continents even today. While she may not be doing as many films as her fans would love to see her in, the actress was once the leading lady for every other film. Thanks to fan clubs, an old video of Aishwarya now seems to be going viral for all the right reasons. The video is from an unreleased 1997 film Radheshyam Sitaram which never saw a theatrical release. It also starred Suniel Shetty and Farida Jalal in pivotal roles.

In the viral video, Aishwarya can be seen rehearsing to a dance sequence and getting her make up touched up. Undoubtedly, the actress looks stunning with heavy jewellery and an embellished violet lehenga. Aishwarya's heavy eye makeup is hard to miss, just like her infectious smile. She can be seen wearing a matha patti, jhumkas and other jewellery. Naturally, fans flooded the comments section to profess their love for Aishwarya.

A fan wrote, "What a lovely look aishwarya mam this type of songs and getup is superb." While another fan pointed out, "The most beautiful actress till date in my opinion." Yet another user commented, “Yes...cant take my eyes too...that makeup is so amazing....”

Check out Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's viral video below:

While there is no news of Aishwarya signing any new films, the actress is often snapped with her family. On Sunday, Aishwarya along with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya lit diyas in the temple at their home during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘9pm 9 minutes’ call.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More