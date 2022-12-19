Watch Aishwarya Rai pull Ranveer Singh’s cheeks while he kisses her hands; Here's how Aaradhya Bachchan reacts

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a diva and there is no denying this fact. She often grabs all the limelight for her looks and beauty. Well, the Bachchan’s had quite a wonderful weekend this time as they were in Pune to attend the pro kabaddi match. Aishwarya was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan as they were with Abhishek Bachchan to cheer for his team. Pictures and videos from the event have been going viral for all the right reasons. But the one video that has caught our attention is the one where Aish is pulling the Bajirao Mastani actor’s cheeks.