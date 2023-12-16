WATCH: Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya, Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur impress with their act at annual day; fans react
WATCH: Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya, Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur impress with their act at annual day; fans react
On December 15, the annual function at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai unfolded, drawing attendance from numerous Bollywood celebrities whose children are enrolled there. The Bachchans, including Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan, were in attendance. Agastya Nanda and Aishwarya's mother, Vrinda Rai, were also present to show support for the little one. Kareena Kapoor Khan was also there to cheer on her son Taimur Ali Khan, who had a performance during the event.
Aaradhya Bachchan and Taimur Ali Khan steal the spotlight with their stellar performances
Videos of Aaradhya are making rounds on social media, showcasing her in a striking black outfit. Brimming with confidence, she delivers her dialogues in English during the musical play. Aaradhya's stellar performance is captured by her proud mom, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is seen filming the act with a smile on her face. Seated alongside Aishwarya are Agastya Nanda and Vrinda Rai, both equally delighted and engrossed in enjoying the captivating performance.
Take a look:
Meanwhile, Taimur Ali Khan showcased his dance moves in a vibrant half-fluorescent, half-pink traditional ensemble, charming everyone as he grooved to popular Bollywood tracks with his group. Joining him in the performance was Karan Johar's son, Yash Johar. Both Kareena Kapoor and KJo radiated pride, capturing every moment with admiration in their eyes as they filmed the captivating performance of their talented kids.
Check out Taimur's performance below:
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Sanjeeda Shaikh 'went the extra mile’ to match Hrithik Roshan's steps in Sher Khul Gaye from Fighter
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Advance bookings for Shah Rukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu's Dunki to start from December 16
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Triptii Dimri reveals Ranbir Kapoor makes his co-actors feel ‘comfortable’, shares pre-shoot habits
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Agastya Nanda to start Ekkis in January; Gears up for big screen debut with Sriram Raghavan’s next