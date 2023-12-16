WATCH: Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya, Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur impress with their act at annual day; fans react

On December 15, the annual function at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai unfolded, drawing attendance from numerous Bollywood celebrities whose children are enrolled there. The Bachchans, including Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan, were in attendance. Agastya Nanda and Aishwarya's mother, Vrinda Rai, were also present to show support for the little one. Kareena Kapoor Khan was also there to cheer on her son Taimur Ali Khan, who had a performance during the event.

Aaradhya Bachchan and Taimur Ali Khan steal the spotlight with their stellar performances

Videos of Aaradhya are making rounds on social media, showcasing her in a striking black outfit. Brimming with confidence, she delivers her dialogues in English during the musical play. Aaradhya's stellar performance is captured by her proud mom, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is seen filming the act with a smile on her face. Seated alongside Aishwarya are Agastya Nanda and Vrinda Rai, both equally delighted and engrossed in enjoying the captivating performance.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Taimur Ali Khan showcased his dance moves in a vibrant half-fluorescent, half-pink traditional ensemble, charming everyone as he grooved to popular Bollywood tracks with his group. Joining him in the performance was Karan Johar's son, Yash Johar. Both Kareena Kapoor and KJo radiated pride, capturing every moment with admiration in their eyes as they filmed the captivating performance of their talented kids.

Check out Taimur's performance below: