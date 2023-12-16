WATCH: Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya, Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur impress with their act at annual day; fans react

WATCH: Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya, Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur impress with their act at annual day; fans react

By Sanchi Gupta
Published on Dec 16, 2023   |  03:46 AM IST  |  985
Aaradhya Bachchan, Taimur Ali Khan deliver impressive performances at their annual day
Picture Courtesy - Pinkvilla Instagram

On December 15, the annual function at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai unfolded, drawing attendance from numerous Bollywood celebrities whose children are enrolled there. The Bachchans, including Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan, were in attendance. Agastya Nanda and Aishwarya's mother, Vrinda Rai, were also present to show support for the little one. Kareena Kapoor Khan was also there to cheer on her son Taimur Ali Khan, who had a performance during the event.

Related Story

entertainment

WATCH: Deepika Padukone visits Tirumala Temple ahead of Fighter's first song release; sister Anisha joins

Aaradhya Bachchan and Taimur Ali Khan steal the spotlight with their stellar performances

Videos of Aaradhya are making rounds on social media, showcasing her in a striking black outfit. Brimming with confidence, she delivers her dialogues in English during the musical play. Aaradhya's stellar performance is captured by her proud mom, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is seen filming the act with a smile on her face. Seated alongside Aishwarya are Agastya Nanda and Vrinda Rai, both equally delighted and engrossed in enjoying the captivating performance.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Taimur Ali Khan showcased his dance moves in a vibrant half-fluorescent, half-pink traditional ensemble, charming everyone as he grooved to popular Bollywood tracks with his group. Joining him in the performance was Karan Johar's son, Yash Johar. Both Kareena Kapoor and KJo radiated pride, capturing every moment with admiration in their eyes as they filmed the captivating performance of their talented kids.

Check out Taimur's performance below:

About The Author
Sanchi Gupta

Sanchi Gupta is your ultimate Bollywood buff. She traded in her finance and HR degree for the glitz and

...

Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Salman Khan

Salman Khan
Born: 27 Dec 1965 (age 57 years), Indore, india
Zodiac Sign: Capricornus
Latest Movies: Tiger 3
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)

Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...

Read more

Movie

The Batman

The Batman
Action, Drama, Crime
 

4

Cast:

Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz

BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.

Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...

Read more
Pinkvilla Exclusive

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Sanjeeda Shaikh 'went the extra mile’ to match Hrithik Roshan's steps in Sher Khul Gaye from Fighter
1

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Advance bookings for Shah Rukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu's Dunki to start from December 16
2

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Triptii Dimri reveals Ranbir Kapoor makes his co-actors feel ‘comfortable’, shares pre-shoot habits
3

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Agastya Nanda to start Ekkis in January; Gears up for big screen debut with Sriram Raghavan’s next
4

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan’s next comic entertainer to start in April 2024
5

Latest Articles