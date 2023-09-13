WATCH: Ajay Devgn-Kajol’s son Yug Devgan cuts a cake; star kid celebrates 13th birthday with paps

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and Kajol are surely one of the most adorable couples. The two are a perfect example of opposites attract. On various occasions, the stylish couple can be seen serving major relationship goals. In their personal life, the couple is blessed with two children, a daughter and a son, namely Nysa and Yug. Today, their not-so-little son turned 13. On the special occasion, the couple posted an adorable birthday wish on their respective social media handle. In addition to this, Yug Devgan also celebrated his 13th birthday with the paparazzi.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's son Yug Devgan celebrates his 13th birthday with paps

Today, on September 13, Yug Devgan, the doting son of Bollywood actors, Ajay Devgn and Kajol celebrated his 13th birthday. Not just the family, the kiddo also shared his special day with the paps as he cut the cake with him. In the video, he can also be seen receiving a photo frame with his beautiful picture with his father. Netizens were quite amazed to see little Yug growing up so fast. A fan commented, “Ittu bda ho gaya balak to” another user wrote, “he looks exactly like his father.”

Several birthday wishes also started to pour in for the kiddo in the comments section. Have a look

Doting parents, Ajay Devgn-Kajol wished their little one with an adorable post

This morning, Ajay Devgn also posted a sweet birthday for his son. In a post shared on his Instagram handle, he wrote, “He's outgrowing my lap already. Happy birthday beta... thoda ahiste ahiste bada ho yaar (Grow up slowly slowly).”

Kajol, on the other hand, also shared a super cute photo as she captioned the post, “Happy happy 13th birthday baby boy. This day will never come again in ur life. It’s momentous for the both of us .. u because u become a young adult and me because I now have a young adult as a child . Love you to bits and pieces (along with red heart emojis)."

Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s work front

Last seen in Suparn Varma’s web show, The Trial, Kajol, will be next seen in Do Patti alongside Kriti Sanon which will stream exclusively on Netflix.

Ajay, on the other hand, will be next seen in Amit Ravindernath Sharma’s, Maidaan. He also has Rohit Shetty's Singham Again and director Neeraj Pandey's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha in the pipeline.

