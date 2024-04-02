WATCH: Ajay Devgn responds to birthday wishes from fans and loved ones; says 'Dua mein yaad rakhna'

As Ajay Devgn turned 55 today, social media has been abuzz with fans and industry friends sending birthday wishes to the star. From Salman Khan to Akshay Kumar, several Bollywood stars took to social media and wished him a joyful year ahead. Now the star has responded to everyone in his style.

Ajay Devgn thanks fans and loved ones for birthday wishes in his style

Ajay Devgn took to social media and posted a video in which he can be seen thanking his fans and loved ones in his style. "Hello everyone, Thank You so much for the wishes," he said. Ajay concluded his message with his famous dialogue from Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai as he said "Dua mein yaad rakhna. (Keep me in your prayers) Namashkar"

Giving a short and sweet caption to the post, he wrote, "Feeling all the love"

The post received thousands of comments from the fans in a matter of few minutes who made sure to make their ideal feel special on his birthday. "You are always in my prayers, I love you so much" wrote a fan followed by heart eye emoji. Showering her love on Ajay, a female fan wrote, "My Forever Love (red heart emoji) Keep Shining (red heart emoji) I don't know if I am living more or loving you more .. Always in my prayers (two hearts emoji) only love (kiss emoji)"

Another fan took to the comments section and penned, "Happy birthday Singham". A heartfelt message from a fan read as, "Dua main yaad rakhte hai hum aapko . Apni filmo se iss saal box office ke saare records Tod Dena @ajaydevgn sir ji (We always keep you in our prayers. Break all the box office records this year with your films)" followed by multiple fire and red heart emojis.

Ajay Devgn's work front

Ajay is currently gearing up for the release of his sports drama Maidaan. The much-awaited film directed by Amit Sharma is slated to release on Eid 2024. After that, he will be seen in the highly anticipated Singham Again which is the 3rd installment of the Singham franchise and the 5th part of Rohit Shetty Cop Universe. Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor, the film is slated for release on August 15, 2024.

