WATCH: Ajay Devgn shares old footage of Ganpati celebrations; Kajol says ‘Happy Ganesh Chaturthi’

Ganesh Chaturthi, which marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, is widely-celebrated in India. This year, the festival began on August 31, and the 11-day celebration will conclude on September 9. According to the Hindu calendar, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. Although the festival is celebrated across India, it is extremely prominent in states of Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.

Bollywood industry too is celebrating this festival with zeal, passion and enthusiasm. Recently, Bollywood’s power couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn extended their greetings on the occasion. While Kajol opted to share a story on Instagram, the Tanhaji actor chose to share an Instagram post and wrote a Ganpati mantra in his post.

Work Front of Ajay Devgn

The actor will next be seen in Indra Kumar’s Thank God alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet, which is up for a Diwali 2022 release. Immediately after that, he will be seen in Drishyam 2, an official remake of the Malayalam film of the same name. His film Maidaan is complete but release date for the same is still to be locked. He returns to direction with Bholaa and that film will release on Ram Navami 2023. Apart from the projects mentioned above, he will be seen in Singham 3 and Golmaal 5. With this sort of line-up, it is certain that we will get to see a lot of Ajay Devgn in the times to come.

Work Front of Kajol

Kajol will next star in Revathi's family drama Salaam Venky whose official release date is not known yet and the film is still in production phase. She will also star in a yet Untitled Disney+ Hotstar web series directed by Suparn Varma.

