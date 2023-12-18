WATCH: Ajay Devgn's reply on being asked the reason behind Kajol not talking to him will leave you in splits

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently launched the eighth season of his much-loved chat show Koffee With Karan. From Ananya Panday to Aditya Roy Kapur, the Koffee couch has observed the presence of several Bollywood celebrities lately. Next on the guest list are actor Ajay Devgn and filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who are currently gearing up for their next project, Singham Again.

Ahead of the episode’s release, its fun promo was released and notably, Ajay was seen taking a dig at his wife Kajol, after host Karan Johar nudged him to reveal the ‘most common reason’ that could possibly be behind if someday Kajol does not talk to him. Ajay had a quirky reply and it will surely leave you in splits.

Recently, a promo from the upcoming episode was released and it showcased the fun banter that Karan Johar and Ajay Devgn shared. Notably, Johar gave Ajay a hypothetical situation asking him what would be the reason if Kajol stopped talking to him someday.

“In the Devgn household, what would be the most common reason if Kajol is not talking to you?” questioned the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director. To this, the Singham star gave a quirky reply and said, “Waiting for that day.” Devgn’s fun response lit up the mood and Kjo, Rohit Shetty, and he were seen laughing their heart out.

Work front of Ajay Devgn

The actor is currently awaiting the release of his next film, Singham Again. The movie has been directed by the actor’s Koffee partner Rohit Shetty, and it will also feature Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Akshay Kumar.

Notably, the actors’ first looks from the film were released earlier and they were received immensely well by the fans. The Singham franchise commenced in 2011 with Ajay Devgn featuring in the movie in the lead role.

