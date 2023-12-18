WATCH: Ajay Devgn's reply on being asked the reason behind Kajol not talking to him will leave you in splits
Ajay Devgn gave a witty reply to Karan Johar when he asked him about the common reason behind Kajol not talking to him. The actor will be seen in Koffee With Karan 8 with Rohit Shetty.
Filmmaker Karan Johar recently launched the eighth season of his much-loved chat show Koffee With Karan. From Ananya Panday to Aditya Roy Kapur, the Koffee couch has observed the presence of several Bollywood celebrities lately. Next on the guest list are actor Ajay Devgn and filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who are currently gearing up for their next project, Singham Again.
Ahead of the episode’s release, its fun promo was released and notably, Ajay was seen taking a dig at his wife Kajol, after host Karan Johar nudged him to reveal the ‘most common reason’ that could possibly be behind if someday Kajol does not talk to him. Ajay had a quirky reply and it will surely leave you in splits.
Ajay Devgn gives a fun reply to Karan Johar after he asks him to reveal the reason if Kajol stops talking to him someday
Recently, a promo from the upcoming episode was released and it showcased the fun banter that Karan Johar and Ajay Devgn shared. Notably, Johar gave Ajay a hypothetical situation asking him what would be the reason if Kajol stopped talking to him someday.
“In the Devgn household, what would be the most common reason if Kajol is not talking to you?” questioned the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director. To this, the Singham star gave a quirky reply and said, “Waiting for that day.” Devgn’s fun response lit up the mood and Kjo, Rohit Shetty, and he were seen laughing their heart out.
Work front of Ajay Devgn
The actor is currently awaiting the release of his next film, Singham Again. The movie has been directed by the actor’s Koffee partner Rohit Shetty, and it will also feature Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Akshay Kumar.
Notably, the actors’ first looks from the film were released earlier and they were received immensely well by the fans. The Singham franchise commenced in 2011 with Ajay Devgn featuring in the movie in the lead role.
ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 8: Did Aditya Roy Kapur confirm his relationship with Ananya Panday? All you need to know
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan-Ajay Devgn and more to grace Anand Pandit’s birthday bash
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday reveals Sara Ali Khan danced with 'uncles' at a crashed wedding; 'I dragged her off'
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday says she gave a ‘sly’ audition for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan; ‘I heard it was part for tom-boy’
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Lokesh Kanagaraj looks to cast Hindi Actor in Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 171; Initiates conversation with…