WATCH: Akshay Kumar and daughter Nitara enjoy cycling together amidst serenity of Maldives

Maldives is one of the favorite spots for Bollywood celebrities to relax and spend vacations. Like others, Akshay Kumar jetted off to the beautiful Maldives with his family. In a video shared by Twinkle, the doting father can be seen enjoying cycling with his daughter Nitara.

Akshay Kumar is all smiles as he enjoys cycling with daughter Nitara in Maldives

Akshay Kumar is currently on vacation with his family to celebrate the festive season. On January 1, 2024, Akshay's wife and author, Twinkle Khanna, dropped a video of Akshay on her Instagram Story, where he can be seen cycling with his daughter Nitara amidst the serenity of Maldives.

Recently, the makers of the upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan shared a fresh glimpse featuring the duo of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff on their social media platforms. The visual showcased Akshay and Tiger on a jet ski, cruising through the waters. They wore khaki attire and chic sunglasses and sported wide smiles.

Extending New Year wishes, the caption reads, "Aapka naya saal Bada bane, chhoti chhoti khushiyon se. Happy New Year, from #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan. Don't forget to block #Eid2024 to meet us in theaters. Let's rock 2024!"

More about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and backed by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, the cast of the film also features the dynamic Prithviraj Sukumaran alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, filled with high-octane action, hits the cinemas in April 2024, coinciding with the festive occasion of Eid.

Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar's work front

On the professional front, Akshay will be seen next in the official Hindi remake of the Tamil drama Soorarai Pottru, which is all set to hit theatres on February 16.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff will also be seen in the upcoming film Singham Again. He will play the role of ACP Satya from the cop universe. Rohit Shetty's directorial also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, and others. The film will hit theaters on August 15, 2024.

