WATCH: Akshay Kumar and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s camaraderie during latest outing steals the show; video goes viral

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan-Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan’s unexpected meeting turned out to be a delight for fans. Needless to say, the Singham Again actor is already a celebrated star, Iggy is no less when it comes to popularity on the internet. One can imagine the amount of excitement amongst fans on witnessing these two posing for the cameras in a rare sight.

Akshay Kumar and Ibrahim Ali Khan pose together outside Maddock office

Today, on June 17, a while back, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan were spotted together in Mumbai. The video that has been ruling the internet featured the duo outside Maddock's office. The video shared on a fan page featured Iggy coming out of the building while he stepped toward the Welcome To The Jungle actor’s parked car to greet him.

The two were also seen engrossed in a light conversation, as one could see Ibrahim smiling while speaking to the veteran actor. In another video, the duo was also seen striking poses for the camera, indulging in a small banter and sharing a warm hug before leaving.

While their camaraderie caught everyone’s attention, Ibrahim was also seen holding a blue file, which left fans to speculate if it was a film’s script.

Take a look:

During their recent outing, Ibrahim was seen in a white shirt paired with a black t-shirt. He looked super cool as he donned denim pants along with it. Meanwhile, Akshay looked his handsome self in a black shirt paired with blue denim and white sneakers.

Akshay Kumar and Ibrahim Ali Khan's work front

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has an exciting line-up of projects for his fans. He will be next seen in Sudha Kongara’s Sarfira. The film starring Radhikka Madan, Paresh Rawal and others will hit the theaters on July 12, 2024.

In addition to this, he also has installments of the beloved franchise, including Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again and Ahmed Khan’s Welcome To The Jungle.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim is poised to make his acting debut with Karan Johar’s Dharma-backed Sarzameen. Directed by Boman Irani’s son Kayoze Irani, the film also stars Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran in an important role.

Additionally, he also has a rom-com Naadaniyaan in the pipeline that will co-star Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor.

