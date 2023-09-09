WATCH: Akshay Kumar and son Aarav's visit to Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Khiladi's 56th birthday

Akshay Kumar, who has completed around 30 years in the film industry, is celebrating his 56th birthday today, on September 9. Fondly known as Khiladi Kumar, he started his acting career with Saugandh in 1991 and established himself as one of the most succesful actors in the Hindi film industry. On the occasion of his birthday, Kumar paid a visit to the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. He was accompanied by his family and cricketer Shikar Dhawan.

Akshay Kumar visits Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain

On the occasion of his 56th birthday, Akshay Kumar visited the Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain with his family. In the video going viral, Akshay can be seen wearing a saffron dhoti and a matching shawl, and folding his hands during the Aarti at Mahakaleshawar Temple, and sitting behind him is Aarav, Akshay's son. Moreover, in another video, Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan was also spotted in the temple wearing a white kurta and attending the Aarti. Have a look:

Akshay Kumar's Work front

Akshay was last seen in Amit Rai's OMG 2. In the film, he portrayed the role of messenger of Lord Shiva and gained a lot of appreciation. In fact, the film also did so well at the box office. Being the spiritual sequel of OMG - Oh My God!, OMG 2 also starred Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in key roles.

Moreover, ahead of his birthday, Kumar announced his next film which is titled as Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. Apart from Akshay, the film will feature Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, and Rajesh Sharma in significant roles. Interestingly, the film is based on the Raniganj Coalfields collapse of 1989 in West Bengal. Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the film will make its theatrical release on October 5 and the makers have already dropped the teaser.

It must also be noted that Kumar has also started shooting for multiple projects - including the much awaited Hera Pheri sequel - which are set to release in 2024.

