WATCH; Akshay Kumar casts first vote for Lok Sabha 2024 elections after getting Indian citizenship: ‘Want my India…’

Finally, the day has arrived when Mumbai will be casting its vote for the Lok Sabha Elections. Several Bollywood actors have been urging their fans to exercise their right to vote and make sure they do it. And now we have a glimpse of the first few Bollywood actors arriving to cast their vote.

Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar, and Janhvi Kapoor arrived at a voting booth early in the morning. ANI has shared a video of the actor standing in a queue at a voting booth.

Akshay Kumar arrives at a voting booth

Taking to their official X (formerly Twitter) handle, ANI has dropped a video of Akshay Kumar arriving at a voting booth. In the video, the actor looks dapper in an Olive-green shirt and glares. He can be seen waiting patiently in the queue.

The actor even smiles at fellow voters who are standing with him to vote. ANI, on their official X handle, shared the video of the actor talking to the media after he cast his vote. On being asked what message he would like to give, the actor said, "Main bas yahi chahta hu ki mera bharat viksit rahe, wo majbut rahe. Aur usi ko dimaag me rakh ke maine vote kiya." He further stated that this year the turnout of voters will be good, as he went to visit at 7 AM and saw 500–600 people in his polling booth. He concluded by saying that he felt very good about voting for the first time after getting his citizenship.

Check out the video:

Akshay Kumar’s work front

Akshay Kumar recently wrapped up the schedule of his upcoming movie, Jolly LLB 3. The film also stars Arshad Warsi in a pivotal role. Apart from this, he has Welcome To The Jungle, which features an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Mika Singh, and more.

The actor will also be seen in the first episode of Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan’s chat show Dhawan Karenge where the duo will be seen having loads of fun.

