WATCH: Akshay Kumar ditches his gym and enjoys a game of volleyball at the beach

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Good Newwz opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan and next, he will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi

There is no denying that is one of the most fit actors in the industry because when other B-town actors doll up to attend filmy parties, hits the bed just so that he can wake up early and workout and maintain a healthy lifestyle. And today, this Sooryavanshi actor took some time off to play volleyball. That’s right! Alongside a video of Akshay playing volleyball with some kids on the beach, the actor wrote, “Joined these boys for a game of volleyball this morning at the beach. You don’t always need a gym to exercise, mix it up...it’s fun…”

Well, looks like, Akshay Kumar decided to mix up his workout instead of hitting the gym. Well, seeing the video, we are sure that these kids at the beach indeed had an amazing match of volleyball with none other than Akshay Kumar. Well, this is not the first time that Akshay Kumar was spotted playing volleyball with Mumbaikers because earlier, he had shared an experience of his "Superb Sunday morning" playing volleyball at Juhu beach.

Post the massive success of Good Newwz, Akshay Kumar has a series of films lined up in his kitty and to begin with, Akshay will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi opposite . Also, a few days back, Akshay Kumar had shared a new poster from Bachchan Pandey and also revealed that in order to avoid a box office clash with ’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Akshay Kumar has postponed the release of the film to January 22,2021. Also, Akshay announced that the release of Bell Bottom will be postponed from January 22 to April 2 2021.

