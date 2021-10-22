WATCH: Akshay Kumar drops BTS of Aila Re Aillaa with Ranveer Singh and it is the perfect dose of laughter

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi is just a few weeks away from release and the film's first upbeat track was released this week. The track titled Aila Re Aillaa featured the three stars of Rohit Shetty's cop universe - Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. Today, Akshay took to social media to drop a glimpse of a hilarious BTS clip.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a video featuring him and Ranveer in their cop uniforms and on set. The duo can be seen jamming to the song and dishing out their own hook step of Aila Re Aillaa. In the video, Ajay Devgn can be seen sitting on the sidelines and watching his co-stars goof around.

Akshay captioned the video, "Here’s @ranveersingh’s and my #AilaReAillaaStep. Put your best, crazy dance foot forward and show me yours." He also had a hilarious warning for his fans and followers. It read, "Warning: Getting this step wrong can be harmful for future planning."

Check out the video below and find out the reason for Akshay's warning:

Akshay and Katrina have kicked off the promotions of Sooryavanshi along with director Rohit Shetty. After Singham and Simmba, this is Rohit Shetty's third chapter in the cop drama franchise.

The film is set for a major Diwali release on 5 November. While exact screen count is yet unknown, Pinkvilla's source informs that Sooryavanshi is slated for a wide release on over 3200 screens across India.

ALSO READ: Mirroring The Industry: Why Sooryavanshi is the most important Bollywood film at the moment…