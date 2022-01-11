WATCH: Akshay Kumar gets smothered with love by his pawsome 'Yaara' in a wholesome video, says 'Pets are pure'

Actor Akshay Kumar never leaves a chance to surprise his fans with facets of his life that are unknown to all. Speaking of this, on Tuesday, the Sooryavanshi star shared a video of cuddling with his pet dog at home and left fans absolutely in awe of him. Akshay is a pet lover and his recent video proves the same to the world. What caught everyone's attention was how the superstar dedicated his film Sooryavanshi's song to his pawsome friend.

Taking to his Instagram reels, Akshay shared a video in which we can see him sitting on the floor in his house amid the curbs related to COVID 19 outside. The superstar could be seen playing with his pet dog. The canine seemed to be charged up to smother Akshay with kisses and a whole lot of love. Akshay also seemed to be enjoying the attention his pet was showering upon him. Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, "Lakhon mile, koi bhi na tumsa mila….A million love songs can’t match this unconditional affection. Pets are pure."

Have a look HERE:

Twinkle Khanna and Bhumi Pednekar were quick to react to the adorable video. The two ladies dropped heart emoticons in the comment section like several million fans who loved the adorable moment between Akshay and his pet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay's Sooryavanshi managed to become a huge hit as it released in theatres back in November 2021. Now, his upcoming film, Prithviraj with Manushi Chhillar has been postponed due to COVID 19 spike. He will also be seen in several other films including Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, Bachchan Pandey and more.

Also Read|Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar to shoot high octane underwater sequences; Shooting likely to resume by January end