WATCH: Akshay Kumar goes out of his way to greet fans with bike stunt in Sitapur during Sky Force shoot

Akshay Kumar is currently savoring the success of his recent film OMG 2, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. This movie was released at the same time as Sunny Deol's hit film Gadar 2 and both films were a huge success at the box office. The Khiladi actor is currently occupied with his upcoming films, completing projects one after the other to offer a range of exciting movies to the audiences. The actor has already begun filming for his upcoming movie titled Sky Force in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, and recently, the actor was seen greeting fans with folded hands and waving at them as he rode his motorcycle.

Akshay Kumar greets fans while riding a bike in Uttar Pradesh

Akshay Kumar has already begun shooting for his upcoming film, Sky Force, produced by Maddock Films. For the filming, the Bollywood star has arrived in Lucknow on August 24th. Today on the 29th of August, 2023, the actor was spotted in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, riding a motorcycle on an open field. A large crowd of fans gathered around the field to catch a glimpse of the Airlift actor. They stood behind a barrier and Akshay was seen waving at his fans and also greeting them with folded hands. Akshay was seen wearing a shirt with white and blue stripes, jeans, and shoes. He had on black sunglasses as well.

About Sky Force

Currently, the shooting of Sky Force is taking place at the PAC Battalion in Sitapur. They've transformed it into an air base for the film. According to a report from Hindustan Times, the story of the film is centered around the Indian Air Force. “After landing around 3 pm, the OMG 2 actor went to a hotel before flying to the shoot location where a team of over 350 people had already set the stage for the shoot since August 18. Earlier, the shoot was scheduled to start from August 19 but due to some unknown reasons it got delayed,” the source revealed the portal.

Work Front

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, Bade Miya Chote Miyan, and Welcome To The Jungle. He also has Dharma Productions’ C. Shankaran Nair biopic and Housefull 5 in the pipeline.

