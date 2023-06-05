WATCH: Akshay Kumar greets excited fans as he shoots for his next at Delhi's Jama Masjid

Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi, was spotted in Delhi on Sunday. The actor is reportedly shooting for his film. After wrapping up his shoot in Uttarakhand and Kedarnath, Akshay shifted his base to old Delhi. He was clicked shooting near Jama Masjid. His videos surfaced on social media and they have gone viral.

Akshay Kumar spotted near Jama Masjid

In the viral videos, Akshay is seen sporting a grey shirt paired with blue pants. The actor looked dapper as he completed his look with cool sunnies. After he came out, his fans went gaga over him. They were seen hooting and cheering out loud for him. Khiladi Kumar addressed his fans and waved at them. Akshay was seen surrounded by his team of security personnel. Have a look:

Reportedly, Akshay is shooting for a film titled Shankara. Details about the film are kept under wraps. Recently, Akshay shared a video from his chopper and gave a glimpse of the beautiful Uttarakhand. He wrote, "The good fortune of shooting in devbhoomi Uttarakhand!! On my way to Shri Badrinath dham. Absolutely amazing. No words."

Work front

Akshay's last film Selfiee co-starring Emraan, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha didn't work well at the box office. His fans are now eagerly waiting to watch him in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Manushi Chhillar and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles. It will hit theatres on Eid 2024. Akshay also has Oh My God 2 with Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, and Capsule Gill with Parineeti Chopra in the pipeline.

