WATCH: Akshay Kumar lets Nitara steer paddle boat on 'daddy-daughter adventures'; here's what happened next

Actor Akshay Kumar recently delivered back-to-back engaging gigs including OMG 2 and Mission Raniganj. His performance in his latest releases has left his fans in a frenzy. While Akshay Kumar has been on a success spree in his professional life, he is also facing his personal life by being the most perfect father to his children Aarav and Nitara. The legendary actor recently shared a video showing father-daughter moments of Akshay Kumar and Nitara as they spent time boating together. Check out the video inside!

Akshay Kumar shares sneak peek into father-daughter moments with daughter Nitara

Taking to his Instagram account on Wednesday morning, actor Akshay Kumar dropped a video wherein he can be seen spending quality time boating with his daughter Nitara. The father-daughter duo can also be seen engaging in a fun banter in the video.

Sharing the same, Khiladi Kumar captioned his post, “So I let my daughter steer the paddle boat…and then this happened #DaddyDaughterAdventures #MomentsToCherish #KidsAreLife.”

Fans are in awe seeing Akshay Kumar’s day out video with Nitara

After the Welcome actor dropped the video on his social media account, his fans expressed elation to the same. “Father daughter moments so sweet” a fan wrote and another fan commented, “Beautiful bond”. Several other fans also flocked to the actor’s comment section to express love on his video.

Diving into Akshay Kumar’s work front

Akshay Kumar was recently seen in Mission Raniganj, wherein he was seen portraying the character of Jaswant Singh Gill, who saved the lives of more than 60 miners during a coal disaster back in 1989 in Raniganj. Parineeti Chopra was also seen in the film.

The actor also appeared in Amit Rai's directorial OMG 2, which was a sequel to the 2012 blockbuster OMG -Oh My God! The movie also starred actors Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam.