WATCH: Akshay Kumar performs a daredevil aerial stunt to celebrate Women's Day at The Entertainers tour

Akshay Kumar, who is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood, is currently busy entertaining the audience as he jetted off to the US for his world tour, The Entertainers. The tour kickstarted on March 3 in Atlanta. Akshay is joined by other celebs like Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa, Jasleen Royal, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurrana, Stebin Ben and Zara Khan. Their concerts across the US have been enjoying a massive turnout. Meanwhile, on Women's Day, Akshay let his inner Khiladi out and entertained the audience in his style.

Akshay Kumar goes all out on Women's Day

Pinkvilla exclusively got a glimpse of Akshay from The Entertainers tour. Akshay and the team performed in the US and it was a full house yet again. In the video, Akshay was seen taking the Khiladi route and going upside down. He did an aerial stunt with one of the ladies. The audience went gaga after watching him do such a cool stunt. Have a look:

Meanwhile, Akshay and other celebs will continue entertaining the audience with their electrifying performances in Dallas, Orlando and Oakland too. The excitement amongst the audience is doubled since Akshay is doing a world tour after a very long time. His fans can't wait to see him perform live for them.

Work front

Akshay was last seen in Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi. The audience loved watching the duo coming together for the first time. Next, Akshay will be seen in OMG 2 with Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi. He also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff, Hera Pheri 3 with Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty, and he will be also making his Marathi debut with Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat. Akshay is also a part of Capsule Gill and it also stars Parineeti Chopra in an important role.

