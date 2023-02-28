WATCH: Akshay Kumar poses with Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa at Mumbai Airport; Where are they headed?

Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi, Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, Sonam Bajwa and Aparshakti Khurana are all set to being the house down with their explosive performances during The Entertainers tour in the US. The actors have been rehearsing for the same, and are all set to entertain North America soon. This morning, Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy and Sonam Bajwa were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they left for the US tour. The paparazzi spotted the actors at the airport in the wee hours of the morning, and they quickly posed together, before heading to the entrance gate. Akshay Kumar poses with Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa

In the video shared by the paparazzi, Akshay Kumar is seen wearing a sheer black tee along with matching track pants and shoes, and has sunglasses on. Meanwhile, Disha Patani looked chic as ever, and flaunted her midriff in a white crop top paired with matching track pants, and white sneakers. Mouni Roy donned a white crop top with a black jacket layered over it, and teamed it with printed pants, while Sonam Bajwa paired a black crop top with a matching jacket, and a pair of baggy jeans. Before entering the entrance gates of the airport, they paused and posed together for the paparazzi. Check out the video below!

The Entertainers Tour Apart from Disha Patani, Mouni Roy and Sonam Bajwa, Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurana will also be joining Akshay Kumar on the US tour. They are set to travel to four cities in the US, including Atlanta, Dallas, Orlando and Oakland, and are expected to dance to Akshay Kumar’s hit numbers- a mix of his recent and popular old tracks. The actors have been rehearsing for their power-packed performances, and recently, a video of Akshay Kumar and Nora Fatehi matching steps on Main Khiladi from Selfiee during the rehearsals, surfaced on Instagram.

