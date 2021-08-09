WATCH: Akshay Kumar reveals how he impressed wife Twinkle Khanna on the sets of Bell Bottom.

is gearing up for the release of Bell Bottom which is slated to hit the theatres. While we wonder whether cinemas will be open by then or no, the cast and crew are going all out to promote the film. During one such promotion, Akshay opened up about trying quite hard to impress his wife Twinkle Khanna. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a video and revealed how he managed to impressed the love of his life.

In the video, Akshay reminisced a day from the shoot of Bell Bottom when they were shooting in the jungle. He said, since his wife was present, he had to pull out all stops to impress her. Akshay said, "My wife happened to be visiting on the sets when we shot the sequence in the jungle, so I had to pull out all my tricks out of the bag because even after 20 years I still can't help but want to impress her."

Since the scene required him to shoot with a few others, he added, "I had to do the most chin-ups..because there were other guys also. I had to do more than that so that she can be always impressed with me." But did Twinkle take note of Akshay's efforts, the actor said, "Luckily, my wife notices everything so it is never in vain." Phew!

Watch 's video below:

Sharing the video, Akshay captioned it, "Lights, camera, #BellBottom in ACTION Catch this behind the scene video! Releasing on the big screen also in 3D, on 19th August." Twinkle, on the other hand, re-shared Akshay's video and said, "Haha! On the contrary, I am terrified when he leaps off buildings and planes. The fact that he is still in one piece impresses me more than all his stunts. Stay safe Mr K."

Bell Bottom stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and in pivotal roles.

