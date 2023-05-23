WATCH: Akshay Kumar seeks blessings at Kedarnath Temple; Actor chants 'bam bam Bhole' with fans

Actor Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in Selfiee alongside Emraan Hashmi, is currently busy shooting for his next film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also features Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha and Prithviraj Sukumaran in important roles. Amid his busy shooting schedule, Akshay took a break and jetted off to Kedarnath earlier today. He was seen seeking blessings at the temple.

Akshay Kumar spotted at Kedarnath Temple

Akshay was seen seeking blessings at the divine Kedarnath Temple today. He was accompanied by tight security as he sought blessings. The details of the actor's visit to the temple were not revealed but his pictures and videos have gone viral on the Internet. In the viral video, he is seen exiting the temple with his security and his fans are going gaga to get his glimpse. He is seen greeting his fans and chanting 'bam bam Bhole' with them. The actor is seen sporting a black t-shirt and matching jeans. He has a tika applied on his forehead and a mala around his neck. Have a look:

Akshay also shared a picture of the Kedarnath Temple on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Jai baba Bholenath" in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Akshay and Tiger were recently shooting in Scotland. Khiladi Kumar reportedly suffered an injury on the sets. The reports suggested that he was injured while shooting for an action sequence. Post returning from the shoot, Akshay and Tiger announced the new release date of their film. They informed their fans that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will now release on Eid 2024. They shared stills from the film and wrote, "See you in the theatres on Eid 2024."

Apart from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay will be seen in Oh My God 2. He also has Hera Pheri 3 and Capsule Gill in the pipeline.

