WATCH: Akshay Kumar shows concern for his staff's health and scolds him for eating cake

The actor was last seen in Good Newwz with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani was busy shooting for his upcoming film Sooryavanshi. The actor was the talk of the town when the announcement of his next film Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan was made. On Thursday, producer Bhushan Kumar announced that the shooting of Atrangi Re starring Sara, Dhanush and Akshay has kicked off after a puja. Seeing the announcement, fans also wished Sara, Dhanush and Akshay all the luck for their new project.

We all know that Akshay believes in being fit always and living a healthy life. Though the actor doesn't hit the gym everyday he has his own way of being fit by cycling and doing other physical exercises. Akki also believes in keeping his staff and team fit. Recently, we came across a video, where Akshay is telling his staff not to eat a cake because he is diabetic. In the video, we can see Akshay with filmmaker Indra Kumar is celebrating a police officer's birthday by cutting a cake.

Later while everyone was having the yummy piece of cake, Akshay's staff also picked up a piece and ate and as soon as Akki saw him having the cake, he started saying sorry and then Akshay said, "Look at his tummy. He is diabetic." Now that is so sweet of Akshay to take care of his team right?

Talking about Atrangi Re, As per reports, in Atrangi Re, Sara will be seen playing a double role and will romance Akshay and Dhanush in different eras. The film will be shot in parts of Bihar and Madurai. The music of the film will be composed by AR Rahman and will be directed by Aanand L Rai. It is slated to hit the screens on February 12, 2021.

