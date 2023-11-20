WATCH: Akshay Kumar shrugs security to fulfil fan’s wish of getting a selfie; netizens call him ‘humble’

Akshay Kumar is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. His versatility and choice of films over the years speak volumes about his craft. Apart from his acting skills, the actor never fails to impress the audience with his disciplined health regime and humbleness. Most recently, the actor yet again managed to win the hearts of his fans as he shrugged his security guards to fulfill a fan’s desire to get a photo clicked with him.

Akshay Kumar's reaction to a fan requesting for a selfie

Today, on November 20, Akshay Kumar was spotted at the airport. In a video captured by the paps, Khiladi Kumar guarded by his army of security guards was exiting the airport. As the OMG 2 actor made his way towards his car, he was mobbed by his ardent fans to get a photo clicked with him.

On the other hand, the security team doing their job was trying to move the fan away to ensure a safe exit for the actor. It was then, that Akshay stopped his guard to fulfill fans’ wish as he said, “Chhod na yaar (leave it)” and graciously clicked a selfie with him. Notably, in the video, the actor didn’t deny a selfie to even a single fan.

Take a look:

Fans react to the video

The Welcome To The Jungle actor was seen sporting a black T-shirt with matching cargo pants. Serving major fashion goals, the actor looked super cool carrying a stylish cap and matching eyewear.

The video left netizens impressed with the sweet gesture of the actor. Reacting to the same, a fan wrote, “Yes akhay sir ki BAAT hi kuch aur hai he is so humble,” and another fan commented, “Handsome Akshay”.

Several fans dropped red heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Akshay Kumar's work front

Last seen in Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue alongside Parineeti Chopra, the actor has several exciting projects lined up. He will be soon seen in Dinesh Vijan’s aviation thriller Sky Force along with Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur.

In addition to this, he also has the highly anticipated Welcome To The Jungle, the fourth installment from the Welcome franchise. The film will be reuniting Akshay and Raveena Tandon nearly after two decades. He will also be seen collaborating with Ali Abbas Zafar for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, co-starring Tiger Shroff. Furthermore, he is also busy with Tarun Mansukhani's Housefull 5 and Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

