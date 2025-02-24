WATCH: Akshay Kumar takes holy dip at Maha Kumbh 2025 ahead of Maha Shivaratri; says ‘Sab bade log aa rahe hain, Ambani aa rahe hain…’
Actor Akshay Kumar visited the Maha Kumbh 2025 ahead of the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri and a video of him taking blessings in the holy waters has now surfaced.
Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest actors in the film industry. Amid his work schedule, he visited the Maha Kumbh 2025 ahead of Maha Shivratri. Visuals of him taking a dip in the holy waters have surfaced on the internet. He also praised the arrangements at the religious festival and mentioned how high-profile personalities like Ambanis and others have visited it this time.
Today, February 24, 2025, just two days before the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, Akshay Kumar visited the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. In a video shared by ANI, the actor was seen taking a dip in the Triveni Sangam. He was wearing a white kurta pajama and was surrounded by a huge crowd. Akshay had his eyes closed and hands folded in prayer. He also applied the holy water to his face.
Watch the video of Akshay Kumar at Maha Kumbh here!
After taking blessings at Maha Kumbh, Akshay Kumar also gave a statement to the above-mentioned portal. He shared that he enjoyed it a lot. Akshay appreciated the arrangements and thanked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He recalled the 2019 Kumbh when people came with ‘gathri’ (bundle).
Akshay stated, ‘Iss waqt toh sab bade bade log aa rahe hain, Ambani aa rahe hain, Adani aa rahe hain, bade bade actor aa rahe hain, sab aa rahe hain (This time many big people are coming, Ambani, Adani, big actors are coming, everyone is coming).” He concluded by expressing his heartfelt gratitude to the policemen and the workers for taking care of the people.
