WATCH: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and his rumored ex Disha Patani show top-notch dedication in volleyball match

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff worked together in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The two share a great camaraderie, which is even visible in their promotional events. Yet again, their bond was unmissable as they reunited for a friendly Volleyball match. Interestingly, the Singham Again actor’s rumored girlfriend, Disha Patani, also joined them.

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Disha Patani enjoy volleyball match

Today, on June 21, a while back, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Disha Patani were spotted in the city. In a video shared by the paps, we can see the Welcome To The Jungle actor sporting causal outfits while she seemingly came out of the car. The actress was seen in a delightful mood as she stretched her arms with a smile.

Later, she joined the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan duo Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in a garden outside the former’s house to play Volleyball. One can see how the trio was immersed in the game as they showed top-notch dedication on the ground.

Take a look:

When Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Disha Patani came together for a 'friendly match'

This is not the first time the trio has come together to play a game of volleyball. Last year, on December 11, 2023, Akshay Kumar shared a video of the ‘friendly match’ on Instagram. The video was posted prior to the beginning of Pro Kabaddi League season 10.

Advertisement

“Just before the beginning of the Pro Kabaddi League, got a chance to play a friendly game of volleyball with my Bengal warriors. Glad to see you guys shining in the league so far. Proud of #AamarWarriors. And it was double the fun when Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani joined in!! Guess karo hum jeete ya nahi? [Guess whether we won or not?],” the post was captioned.

Take a look:

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's work front

On the work front, Akshay and Tiger will next share screen space in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, led by Ajay Devgn. The multi-starrer was supposed to release earlier on Independence Day, but makers announced the postponement of the film’s release to Diwali.

Meanwhile, Disha Patani is currently looking forward to the release of her highly-anticipated Kalki 2898 AD. The film led by Prabhas and Deepika Padukone also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan in an important role.

Advertisement

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is poised to hit the theaters on June 27.

ALSO READ: Isha Koppikar admits to feeling ‘uncomfortable’ romancing senior actors; ‘Feel like you are hugging your father’