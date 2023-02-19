WATCH: Akshay Kumar’s fan jumps the barricade to greet him during Selfiee promotion; Here’s what happened next

Akshay Kumar is on a roll! The actor has some exciting movies lined up, and is currently busy promoting his next film Selfiee, co-starring Emraan Hashmi. The promotions have been going on in full swing, and just yesterday, Akshay Kumar shared a video of him and Emraan grooving to the electrifying song Main Khiladi, while promoting Selfiee in Pune. Today, Akshay Kumar once again arrived for the promotion of his film Selfiee, and the crowd went gaga on seeing the actor. So much so, that a fan jumped the barricade to greet him. Akshay Kumar hugs a fan who jumped the barricade to greet him

In a video from the promotion of Selfiee, Akshay Kumar is seen greeting the huge crowd of fans that had gathered to see him. Akshay wore a black t-shirt and matching jeans for the event. His fans are seen standing behind the barricade, cheering and hooting for him, while Akshay Kumar shakes their hands and greets them from the other side. One of the fans jumped the barricade, and was seen approaching towards Akshay, when the security guards pushed him away. Akshay Kumar saw this, and reached out to the fan. He went towards the fan, and surprised him by giving him a hug. Check out the video below!

Yesterday, sharing a video from the promotion of Selfiee in Pune, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Its the love for you guys, our audience which brings out the best in us. Thank you Pune for this energetic and wonderful evening #SelfieeInPune.” About Selfiee Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee is a remake of the Malayalam film Driving License, which stars Suraj Venjaramoodu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Helmed by Raj Mehta, Selfiee also stars Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is co-producing the film, is also expected to appear in a cameo role in Selfiee. The film will release in cinemas on 24th February.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan makeup artist hospitalised after a leopard attack