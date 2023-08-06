WATCH Akshay Kumar's funny Friendship Day video with friends ft. Asin's husband Rahul Sharma; fans react

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is often seen sharing candid videos on social media. On August 6, on the occasion of Friendship Day, he took to Instagram and shared a goofy video with his friends. Interestingly, the video also featured the Ghajini actress Asin's husband Rahul Sharma, who is a businessman. He is quite close to Akshay. Khiladi Kumar and Rahul along with their other friends were seen having a fun time in the video.

Akshay Kumar drops sweet memory with his friends on Friendships Day

In the video, Akki is seen sporting an-all black look while Rahul is seen donning a zipper and black trousers. Akshay is seen holding a mop in his hands and funnily dancing to the old song Kya Hua Tera Wada. Rahul, on the other hand, is seen holding a blue gym ball. One of their friends can be seen holding a pot and using it as a drum. Along with the video, the Ajnabee actor penned a heartfelt note for his gang.

He wrote in Hindi, "Doston ke saath masti karne ka koi mukabla nahi (Nothing beats having fun with friends). No matter what age or stage, my friends bring out the inner child in me :) May God bless everyone with the joy of friendship. #FriendshipDay." Have a look:

Soon after he shared the video, fans were seen reacting to it. A fan dropped a hilarious comment, "25 din me Paisa dable hone ke baad Akshay sir." Another fan wrote, "Literally loved this version of kiddo kumar." Others were seen dropping red heart emojis.

Work front

Akshay was last seen in Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Currently, he is promoting his upcoming film titled OMG 2. He will be seen with Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi. He also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff and Sonakshi Sinha and The Great Indian Rescue with Parineeti Chopra in the pipeline.

