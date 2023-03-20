WATCH: Alanna Panday shares 'little moments' from her, Ivor McCray's Haldi; Ananya Panday, Ahaan get playful

Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday recently got married to her boyfriend Ivor McCray in a grand ceremony in Mumbai. The duo dated each other for quite some time and decided to finally seal the deal. They opted for traditional pre-wedding festivities including Haldi, Mehendi and Sangeet. The wedding ceremonies were attended by several celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Dia Mirza and others. On Sunday, new bride Alanna took to social media and dropped a video featuring inside glimpses from her Haldi ceremony.

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray's Haldi ceremony was all things fun

Alanna and Ivor tied the knot in Mumbai on March 16. The duo looked stunning in Manish Malhotra's ensembles. For their Haldi ceremony too, the love birds opted for desi outfits. Alanna wore a gorgeous and chic lehenga while Ivor wore a matching sherwani. In the video, they are seen enjoying the Haldi ceremony with friends and family. Ananya, Alanna and Ahaan Panday are seen applying haldi to each other and it is all things playful and fun.

Alanna took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "Little moments from our haldi ceremony. Wearing a custom @payalsinghal outfit she created from scratch to match our Italian farmers market theme." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the video, Ivor commented, "I still have that haldi sauce in my ears." Even their fans were seen dropping red heart emojis and showering the newlyweds with love.

Meanwhile, Alanna announced her wedding on social media by sharing dreamy pictures with her husband Ivor. They looked regal and royal in white ensembles. Alanna wrote along with the pictures, "Yesterday was a fairy tale, I love you more than anything in the world @ivor can’t wait to start a family with you." Their wedding truly looked like a fairytale.

Alanna is the daughter of Chunky Panday's brother Chikki Panday and Deanne Panday.

