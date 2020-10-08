WATCH: Alaya F joins Bal Thackeray's grandson in Dubai to celebrate his birthday; Smita Thackeray shares video

Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray’s grandson Aaishvary Thackeray recently celebrated his birthday in Dubai and Alaya F was in attendance. Check out the video below.

Alaya F has been soaking in the sun in Dubai and the actress has been sharing some stunning beach photos from her vacation. Turns out, Alaya also joined a few close friends in attending Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray’s grandson Aaishvary Thackeray's birthday. His mum Smita Thackeray was also present for the bash as she took to Instagram to share a video of her son doing the customary cake cutting.

While sharing the inside video of Aaishvary's birthday celebrations, Smita also captioned her video and mentioned Alaya in it. She wrote, "Bring in Birthday #AaishvaryThackeray#Son#dubai #Play Restaurant #Good music with #alayaf #Fayzal Zarooni #prashitachaudhary #Fun night."

Check out the birthday celebration video:

If their Instagram chronicles are anything to go by, looks like Alaya and Aaishvary have been spending some time in Dubai. Last year on Alaya's 22nd birthday in November, the actress gave a glimpse of her bash and shared photos with her closest friends which also included Aaishvary.

Take a look at some of Alaya and Aaishvary's photos below:

Aaishvary was also seen attending Alaya's debut film Jawaani Jaaneman's premiere earlier this year. The actress' film release just a few weeks before the lockdown. “My film released, and then we went into lockdown. I had just entered the industry, and had charted a long journey to get to this point. I was in conversation with a few people for some projects, but now I don’t know where the films stand. We are in a state of limbo," the actress had earlier told Mid-Day.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Alaya F on Pooja Bedi's marriage, parent's divorce, bond with her stepmom & Maneck Contractor

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×