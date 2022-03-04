Watch: Alaya F shares an important message: Loving yourself is the first and most important step

In this world, when no one ones for, the only person who has your back is you. Thus, it is important to love yourself because how do we expect others to love us if we can't love overselves? Recently, Bollywood star kid Alaya F shared a beautiful video of her hopping on an Instagram trend. However, what really caught our attention was the beautiful, though-provoking caption that he wrote along with the reel. What Alaya labelled as her ‘Ted Talk’, was really inspiration for all of us.

In the reel, Alaya looked gorgeous in a white top and blue shorts, and oversized shite jacked, as she hummed the famous song’s lyrics. Then, in the caption, she revealed the most important life lesson she has ever received. She wrote, “The best, most life changing lesson I’ve ever learned is that loving yourself is the first and most important step to absolutely anything and everything. No matter how many amazing friends and family members you have or don’t have, nothing will ever be able to substitute your relationship with yourself. I know it sounds cheesy but sach mein, try it and watch your life completely change. Apologise to yourself when you do or say something bad to it, thank it when it does something good, be proud of yourself and all you do and don’t forget to tell yourself that YOU LOVE YOU. Thanks for coming to my ted talk.”

Meanwhile, as soon as Alaya posted the reel it went viral as her fans couldn’t stop complimenting her and her thoughtful words.

