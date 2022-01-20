Ali Fazal shares a glimpse of religious trip during Hollywood flick Kandahar shoot: To Medina and then Mecca

Ali Fazal is out there making India proud with his glorious performances in Hollywood. The actor recently wrapped up the shoot for his next project, Kandahar. Through the entirety of his shoot journey, the actor made sure to make his audience a part of the process by sharing glimpses of his work. To culminate his shooting schedule on a religious note, he paid a visit to Mecca and Medina and shared a beautiful message that gave us deeper insight into what an absolutely beautiful soul Ali is.

In the reel uploaded by the ‘Furious 7’ actor, he recorded a 360 degree of the beautiful place through his eyes. Along with it, he wrote, "To Medina and then Mecca! What a way to end my shoot! I am truly blessed i think in many ways. I like to think atleast . This one was for Amma and Nana. Their loss will never heal me .. maybe healing isn’t the answer. Seeking is. We’ll find out. But i prayed n i prayed for all those around me. Family, friends, and all the people in need of love. There are just too many. And guess what ? Theres even more love to give and get. So sit tight you’all.. i just pumped some serious love atchya!!! For all the atheists.. consider this one big meditation that just wont go wrong. Too many energies at play. Way too many. gaana sahi lagayaa hai kuchh bhi bolo."

Check Ali's reel HERE

Kandahar is an action-packed film directed by Ric Roman Waugh and inspired by the real experiences of a retired military intelligence officer in Afghanistan. Ali Fazal will also be seen on the big screen in Death on the Nile which is set to release on February 11, 2022. Kenneth Branagh will direct this film, marking it as Fazal's second collaboration with Gal Gadot after Fast and Furious 7.

Also Read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Grab the best deals before it is too late.