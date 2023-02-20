WATCH: Alia Bhatt accepts Dadasaheb Phalke Award on hubby Ranbir Kapoor’s behalf as he bags Best Actor trophy

Alia Bhatt is currently on a break from her acting career and is enjoying her maternity break. However, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star often garners attention with her public appearances lately. The celebrated Bollywood star attended the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award ceremony which is held in Mumbai, recently. Alia Bhatt, who attended the award ceremony, looked gorgeous in a white embroidered saree, which she paired with minimal accessories and dewy makeup. Her pictures from the event have been going viral on social media. Alia Bhatt accepts Dadasaheb Phalke Award on hubby Ranbir Kapoor’s behalf

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt attended the Dadasaheb Phalke Award alone, as her hubby Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy with his work commitments. The talented actor won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Best Actor this year, for his stellar performance in the 2022-released blockbuster film Brahmastra. Alia accepted the Best Actor trophy on her hubby's behalf, as he gave the event a miss due to his busy schedule. Alia Bhatt wins the Best Actress award As per the latest updates, Alia Bhatt has won the Best Actress award at the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards this year, for her power-packed performance in the blockbuster movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress, who played the titular character in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2022-released film, received rave reviews for her portrayal of the real-life sex worker-turned-mafia don. Alia, who is on a high after winning the prestigious honour, took to her official Instagram handle and shared a selfie with the trophy. Check out Alia Bhatt's selfie below:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's work fronts The popular star is currently busy promoting his highly anticipated film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which is slated to hit the theatres in March, this year. The project, which is helmed by Luv Ranjan, features Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead. Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Animal, the upcoming Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial which is currently nearing the final stages of its shoot. Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, is expected to resume the shooting of her much-awaited romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, after her maternity break. The project, which is helmed by Karan Johar, features Ranveer Singh as the leading man. Later, she will kickstart the shooting of the upcoming Farhan Akhtar directorial Jee Le Zaraa, along with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

