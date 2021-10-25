WATCH: Alia Bhatt aces the biker shorts look in all black as she gets snapped at the airport

Alia Bhatt makes sure to be on the top of her hectic schedule and for that the actress always chooses to dress comfortably. On her mum Soni Razdaan's birthday, Alia couldn't spend quality time with her as the actress was snapped at the Mumbai airport. Alia was presumably leaving for another shoot schedule and was all smiles as she stepped out of her car.

The actress kept her look super comfortable in pair of black biker shorts and black sweatshirt. She completed it with her favourite sneakers as well as her golden hoops and sunglasses. Alia also relayed a message through her sweatshirt which read, "Speak up for animals."

To keep everything handy, Alia also carried a large tan brown tote bag and waved out to the paparazzi before heading out. Check out Alia Bhatt's airport video below:

On her mum's birthday, Alia Bhatt wished her by sharing a stunning throwback photo. She wrote, "happy birthday ma my inspiration and strength for life I wish you every moment of joy, peace and sparkle the world has to offer!!! Love you little mama birdie."

