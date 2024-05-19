WATCH: Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's funny recreation of Dekhha Tenu is relatable for 'fries' lovers; don't miss quirky caption

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Mr. & Mrs. Mahi's Dekhha Tenu is the recreation of a song from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…’s track Say Shava Shava. The song has been creating waves on social media ever since it was released.

Recently, Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shared a video where the two of them can be seen engaging in a fun encounter with the Dekhha Tenu song in the background.

Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's funny Dekhha Tenu recreation is too hard to miss

On May 19, Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor made a collaborative post on Instagram to share a video. In the video, they can be seen sitting in a restaurant and having a conversation. Suddenly, Akansha started lip-syncing Dekhha Tenu from Mr. & Mrs. Mahi and seemed like dedicating the song to Alia who was shy and smiling.

The moment Akansha was ready to hug Alia, the latter became flabbergasted as she grabbed fries and realized that all the time she was singing the songs to the fries and not her.

Sharing the video, the caption of the post read, "This song T̶h̶i̶s̶ ̶g̶i̶r̶l̶ These fries #MrAndMrsMahi in cinemas May 31st!"

Reacting to the video, Janhvi Kapoor commented, "Lol love it"

Have a look:

A few days ago, Janhvi shared a video where we could see her acing the dance steps of Dekhha Tenu. Her post received a lot of love and went viral.

More about Mr & Mrs Mahi

Directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, the movie stars Rajkummar Rao as Mahendra 'Mahi' and Janhvi Kapoor as Mahima 'Mahi.' The movie revolves around Mahendra, a failed cricketer, and Mahima, a doctor, who are brought together by an arranged marriage. Sharing the same nickname, Mahi, they become Mr. & Mrs. Mahi.

As they spend time together, they discover their common love and passion for cricket. Eventually, Mahendra recognizes the cricketing talent in his wife and encourages her to chase her dream of becoming a professional cricketer. He coaches her on this journey, and together, they defy the odds and discover their dreams.

Meanwhile, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi will hit theaters on May 31, 2024.

