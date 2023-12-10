WATCH: Alia Bhatt and Kapil Sharma dancing with little children fighting cancer is all things heartfelt

Alia Bhatt's acclaim extends beyond her acting prowess to her unwavering commitment to noble causes. Apart from spearheading her conscious clothing brand, she champions environmental causes and has lent support to various non-profit organizations and charities in the past. In a recent heartwarming instance, Alia devoted her time to brighten the lives of young children battling cancer. Alongside actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, she joyfully danced with the kids, creating precious moments.

Alia Bhatt joins Kapil Sharma at an event for pediatric cancer patients

This Sunday, on December 10, Alia Bhatt participated in a touching celebration dedicated to a noble cause—an event organized for young warriors in the midst of their cancer battles. A fan-shared video captured the heartwarming scene, showcasing Alia, Kapil Sharma, and a group of adorable children all clad in matching blue dresses on the stage.

In a truly touching moment, Alia and Kapil infused the atmosphere with energy and zeal, dancing wholeheartedly with the kids to the tune of Bum Bum Bole from Taare Zameen Par. Alia affectionately draped her arms around a child's shoulders, sharing a dance in a gesture that echoed warmth and compassion.

Alia made a stunning entrance at the event adorned in a baby pink pant suit, exuding grace and charm. She showcased her natural beauty with minimal makeup and open hair, captivating the cameras with a subtle yet radiant smile.

Alia Bhatt’s professional front

Alia Bhatt's latest appearance on the big screen was in the Bollywood film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She marked her debut in Hollywood with Heart of Stone, which premiered on an OTT platform.

Currently, she is deeply immersed in the filming of an intense thriller directed by Vasan Bala, titled Jigra. This project marks her second venture as a producer, following her previous role in the production of Darlings. Jigra is set to hit theaters on September 27 next year.

Alia recently graced the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, where she engaged with global personalities such as Nicolas Cage and Andrew Garfield. During the 'In-Conversation' segment, she delved into her professional and personal journey, providing insights into her remarkable experiences.

