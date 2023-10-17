WATCH: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor spotted at airport ready to jet off for 69th National Film Awards in Delhi

Today is a momentous day for Alia Bhatt. The talented actress is all set to receive her first-ever National Award today for her outstanding performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The winners were announced at a press conference for the 69th National Film Awards in August. The prestigious ceremony will take place at the Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi, where Alia, along with other awardees will be conferred the honor by President Droupadi Murmu. Alia was spotted at the airport, ready to jet off for Delhi early in the morning, accompanied by her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt was spotted at Mumbai airport leaving for the 69th National Film Awards 2023 with Ranbir Kapoor

In the early hours of Tuesday, October 17, Alia Bhatt was spotted at Mumbai airport. The paparazzi captured her stepping out of her car in a white ethnic suit paired with heels. The actress looked radiant with her no-makeup look and a sleek bun hairstyle. Adorned with small white earrings, she carried a large black handbag and greeted the cameras with a smile and a wave. Alia was accompanied by her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, who sported a casual black hoodie and posed for the paparazzi before the couple headed inside the airport.

About Alia Bhatt winning the National Award

Alia Bhatt has been honored in the Best Actress category for her brilliant performance essaying the titular role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Actress Kriti Sanon was also recognized in the same category for her role in the movie Mimi. Back in August, upon winning the award, Alia shared a heartfelt note on her Instagram along with a couple of pictures—one showcasing her in the iconic Gangu style and another offering a heartening close-up expressing her joy. She captioned the image as, “To Sanjay Sir.. To the entire crew.. To my family.. To my team & last but most definitely not the least To my audience.. This national award is yours .. because without you ALL none of this would be possible.. Seriously!!! I am SO grateful.. I do not take moments like these lightly.. I hope to continue to entertain for as long as I can.. Love and light.. Gangu (also known as alia).”

In a sweet message to her fellow winner Kriti, Alia wrote, "P.S - Kriti .. I remember messaging you the day I saw Mimi .. it was such an honest and powerful performance.. I cried and cried.. so so well deserved.. shine on you star… the world is your oyster @kritisanon.”

