WATCH: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor spotted with National Awards winners at celebration dinner

Yesterday marked a day of celebration for numerous individuals in the film industry as they were honored at the 69th National Film Awards ceremony. Subsequently, the winners gathered for a celebratory dinner at a hotel, with attendees including Alia Bhatt, accompanied by her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, R Madhavan, Karan Johar, and more. Inside videos from the event have now surfaced, offering glimpses of interactions between Ranbir and Alia and other attendees.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and others attend dinner post National Awards

In a video shared by a fan, Alia Bhatt, the recipient of the Best Actress National Award, was captured entering the dinner venue in a striking red ethnic suit complemented by matching earrings. Her makeup exuded elegance, and she wore her hair down. She was engaged in conversation with Anurag Thakur, Minister of Information and Broadcasting.

Actor Madhavan, whose film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect won the Best Feature Film category also graced the dinner. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor, who accompanied Alia to Delhi, was seen chatting with filmmaker Karan Johar, the recipient of the Special Jury Award for Shershaah. The gathering included other winners such as Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, and the legendary Waheeda Rehman. Have a look:

Additional videos capturing moments of Alia, Ranbir, and Karan engaging in conversation, greeting other guests, and sharing the celebratory atmosphere with Kriti have been circulating on social media.

Alia Bhatt wins Best Actress for Gangubai Kathiawadi at 69th National Film Awards

Yesterday, on October 17, Alia Bhatt was honored with the National Award for her outstanding performance in the 2022 film Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Alia received the prestigious Silver Lotus Award from President Droupadi Murmu at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi. For this significant occasion, Alia captivated everyone by draping her wedding saree in a new style, exuding a stunning appearance. Sharing numerous heartwarming pictures from the ceremony on her Instagram, Alia wrote in the caption, “A photo, a moment, a memory for life.”

Alia shared the glory of the National Award with Kriti Sanon, who earned the honor for her role in the film Mimi.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon calls Alia Bhatt ‘neighbour’, says ‘Can’t wait to meet Raha’ amid reports of shifting to new house