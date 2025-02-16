WATCH: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha is ‘unbothered princess’ and her reaction to magic trick at Jeh’s birthday celebration is proof

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha arrived with her grandmother, Neetu Kapoor for the birthday celebration of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son, Jeh on Saturday. A viral video from inside the birthday celebration shows Raha unfazed by the magic trick of the magician, leaving fans calling her an 'unbothered princess.'

A video which was originally posted by Yogesh magician has been going viral on the internet from the birthday celebration of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son, Jeh's birthday celebration. In the viral video, we can see the magician conducting a magic trick with Raha being a part of it.

Nonetheless, what stole the show was the fact that the little munchkin remained indifferent about the captivating show hosted around her. She was seen holding a sipper in her hand, which she continued to enjoy having water from.

After the magician completed the trick and presented a white mouse, she was seen walking off. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s little one exuded angelic vibes in a white frock, with her hair cutely tied in a ponytail. She paired them with tiny shoes. "Baby was sick she is busy sipping water without giving a damn about magic," the post was captioned and shared by a fan page.

Raha's reaction to the magic trick

The video that has been making waves on the internet left the hearts of the fans melting as they flooded the comments section reacting to little one’s reaction to the trick.

A fan wrote, "She is like- uncle jo vi karna hain jaldi khatam karo ,mujhe ghar jana hain" while another user called her, "Hahaha unbothered princess." Meanwhile, several drew a candid parallel to Bebo stating, "She is like kareena - "ghar jana hai.. khanna khaana hai."

It is worth mentioning that the birthday celebration of Jeh kicked in earlier, as his birthday actually falls on February 21, 2025.

On Saturday, the entire Kapoor family along with Karisma Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor with Raha, among others were seen arriving to be a part of the little one’s birthday.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are soon going to reunite on screen for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. It is poised to release on March 20, 2026.