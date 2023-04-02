Watch Alia Bhatt and Rashmika Mandanna go Naatu Naatu at the NMACC gala night

Naatu Naatu fever continues to reign as it has made the celebs groove at the most happening NMACC gala. Since the beginning of the Academy Awards this year, the wildly popular track from RRR became a global sensation. After winning the Oscar, almost every celeb and popular personality grooved to the track to show their excitement for the big win. Recently, on the second day of the grand NMACC launch, Alia Bhatt and Rashmika Mandanna set the stage ablaze with their unmatchable energy grooving to the Hindi version of Naatu Naatu, which is Naacho Naacho.

Alia Bhatt and Rashmika Mandanna’s performance

The NMACC gala saw the likes of Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, and others perform on stage. In the recent video, Alia Bhatt and Rashmika Mandanna caught all attention of the netizens. The video shows Alia and Rashmika grooving to the popular hook step of Naatu Naatu with the background dancers as the crowd cheered them on. Alia can be seen in a white mini-dress, while Rashmika is in a shimmery saree. Alia removed her heels before the performance.

Watch the video here:

Fans loved their performance which is evident from the comment section. One user wrote, “Rashmika wearing heels but the energy.” Another wrote, “Alia’s energy is unmatchable in this.” One user also wrote, “It’s a treat to watch these two. Telugu power!”

About the NMACC gala

The NMACC Gala was a massive star-studded affair hosted by the Ambanis. Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). Popular international celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Tom Holland, and Zendaya were also part of the celebrations. Almost the entire BTown marked their presence at the gala.

Naatu Naatu’s Oscar win

RRR’s Naatu Naatu won Oscars edging out tracks from big names like Rihanna, and Lady Gaga among others. SS Rajamouli directed RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. Sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, and composed by M M Keeravani, Naatu Naatu won the Oscar under the Best Song category at the 95th Academy Awards. The song was also released in Hindi as 'Naacho Naacho', in Tamil as 'Naattu Koothu', in Kannada as 'Halli Naatu' and in Malayalam as 'Karinthol'.

