WATCH: Alia Bhatt can't stop blushing as Ranveer Singh imitates her at Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani event

As the release date of Karan Johar's highly anticipated film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani approaches, lead actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh kickstart their promotional activities. The film, set to hit theaters on July 28, 2023, is a romantic comedy that marks Johar's directorial comeback after a seven-year hiatus. With a star-studded cast including Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, the movie has already generated significant buzz with its trailer and songs. To build up further excitement and anticipation, the makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani have planned extensive promotional activities across five cities in India.

Spotted at the Airport: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh

On Monday morning, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were spotted at the airport as they made their way to Baroda for promotional events related to the film. The actors, known for their remarkable chemistry on screen, were captured by Pinkvilla in a fun-filled moment that showcased their camaraderie.

This is what Ranveer Singh did at the promotional event

During their promotional activity for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ranveer Singh showcased his signature bold and unique sense of style. The actor sported an all-black ensemble, which included a trendy black bomber jacket and stylish black shades. In contrast, Alia Bhatt exuded elegance and grace in a stunning pink saree with a green border. The traditional attire perfectly complemented her character's romantic look in the film.

Ranveer Singh delighted fans by playfully imitating Alia Bhatt's iconic 'Stop it' gesture. This light-hearted exchange between the co-stars sparked infectious smiles and laughter among the audience. The moment was captured against the backdrop of the film's melodious song, ‘What Jhumka.’

The plot of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani follows the love story of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, who come from contrasting backgrounds. Rocky, from a wealthy Punjabi family, represents a vibrant lifestyle, while Rani, from a Bengali household, values intellect and sophistication. Despite their families' disapproval, the couple decides to switch places to win over their families. The film showcases the challenges they face and their journey to bridge the gap between their different worlds.

Karan Johar shared this on his instagram

Filmmaker Karan Johar delighted fans on Sunday by sharing bloopers from the shooting of the song ‘What Jhumka’ on Instagram. The lighthearted video gave a glimpse of the wonderful camaraderie shared between Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Karan during the filming process. The song, sung by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi, features Ranveer and Alia in a lively performance, incorporating a few lines from the iconic track ‘Jhoomka Gira Re Bareilly Ke Bazaar Mein.’

