WATCH: Alia Bhatt exudes girl boss vibes in BTS video from Gucci photoshoot; BFF Akansha Ranjan hypes her up

There's no looking back for Alia Bhatt! The actress, who will soon be making her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, recently made her debut at the Met Gala 2023. Not just that, she was also announced as the first Indian global ambassador for Italian luxury house Gucci, on Thursday. According to reports, she will attend Gucci’s upcoming Cruise 2024 showcase in Seoul. Yesterday, she penned a note and wrote that she is honoured to represent the brand on a global stage. Now, Alia has also shared a behind-the-scenes video from her first photoshoot for the international label, and fans can’t keep calm! Alia’s bestie Akansha Ranjan Kapoor also dropped a lovely comment, and hyped her up.

Alia Bhatt shares BTS video from Gucci photoshoot

In the BTS video shared by her, Alia Bhatt looks oh-so-elegant in a grey pantsuit, and she is seen holding a white bag. She gets ready for the photoshoot, and is seen posing gracefully for the pictures. Alia Bhatt gives boss lady vibes in the video, and fans were in awe of her. While one comment read, “ok but this literally such a girl boss move,” another fan commented, “It's time to rule the world. First Indian celebrity, who has become the global brand ambassador for the biggest fashion brand in world, Gucci." Another netizen wrote, “She is rising high and high and destroying all her haters with her hardwork and success. Full boss lady vibes."

Alia Bhatt’s friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor cheered for her, and expressed her admiration for the actress. She wrote, “Enough ya its like I’m on instagram only to get wowed by you everyday.” Check out the post below!

Alia Bhatt’s work front

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, opposite Ranveer Singh. She will also make her Hollywood debut with the action-spy thriller Heart of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She also has Jee Le Zaraa, along with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

