WATCH: Alia Bhatt gets loudest cheers at Red Sea Film Festival as she delivers Gangubai Kathiawadi dialogue

Alia Bhatt's repertoire boasts numerous acclaimed performances, and her role in the crime drama Gangubai Kathiawadi, released in 2022, stands out as one of the most iconic in her filmography. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film garnered widespread acclaim, earning several accolades for the actress. During her recent appearance at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, Alia recited a dialogue from the movie, eliciting the loudest cheers from the audience.

On Thursday, December 7, Alia Bhatt graced the 'In-Conversation' sidebar section of the third edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival. Her impeccable style shone through in a nude-colored off-shoulder shimmery dress, complemented by dewy makeup and flowing hair.

In the midst of this engaging interaction, the audience requested Alia to deliver a dialogue from her film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Swiftly modulating her voice to channel the character, she delivered the impactful line, “Ijjat se jeeneka, kisi se darneka nahi,” earning loud hooting, cheers, and applause.

