WATCH: Alia Bhatt gets loudest cheers at Red Sea Film Festival as she delivers Gangubai Kathiawadi dialogue
Alia Bhatt recently made a captivating appearance at the Red Sea International Film Festival, where she won the hearts of the audience by delivering an iconic line from Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Alia Bhatt's repertoire boasts numerous acclaimed performances, and her role in the crime drama Gangubai Kathiawadi, released in 2022, stands out as one of the most iconic in her filmography. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film garnered widespread acclaim, earning several accolades for the actress. During her recent appearance at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, Alia recited a dialogue from the movie, eliciting the loudest cheers from the audience.
Alia Bhatt’s delivery of Gangubai Kathiawadi dialogue is met with loud cheers at Red Sea Film Festival
On Thursday, December 7, Alia Bhatt graced the 'In-Conversation' sidebar section of the third edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival. Her impeccable style shone through in a nude-colored off-shoulder shimmery dress, complemented by dewy makeup and flowing hair.
In the midst of this engaging interaction, the audience requested Alia to deliver a dialogue from her film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Swiftly modulating her voice to channel the character, she delivered the impactful line, “Ijjat se jeeneka, kisi se darneka nahi,” earning loud hooting, cheers, and applause.
Have a look!
ALSO READ: WATCH: Alia Bhatt recalls first encounter with Ranbir Kapoor at age of 9; reveals fun anecdote
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Kashyap calls Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt ‘finest actors’; talks about reunion with Animal star
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Kashyap says Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan broke the curse on Bollywood; 'It has not faded'
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol's mother Prakash Kaur's reaction to his role in Animal is every mom ever
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan looks suave in new pic; is it from his film with Sai Pallavi? Read on