WATCH: Alia Bhatt gets protective of Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor at Armaan & Anissa's reception

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were recently spotted making a grand entry with Ranbir's mother and actress Neetu Kapoor at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's reception.

Alia looked stunning in a pink and green lehenga choli with a subtle overall look, while Ranbir opted for a royal blue kurta and white pants with it. Neetu Kapoor looked her usual self and was all smiles as she wore a green-blue ethnic outfit.

But a video of Alia, Ranbir and Neetu uploaded by Manav Manglani at the reception proves Alia's love for Ranbir's family. In the video, we can see how while posing for the paps, Alia insists Neetu to stand in between her and Ranbir while Neetu was telling Alia to come at the center. The video showed Alia's love and care for Neetu Kapoor which has left her fans to go in awe of her gesture. From the video, we can say that Alia is already protective of her future mother-in-law and we are just loving it.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen in Brahmastra which will mark the duos first collaboration together and their fans are eagerly waiting for the same. Apart from the love birds, Ayan’s fantasy drama also stars , Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in key roles. In fact, superstar will also have a cameo in Brahmastra. The movie is all set to hit the theaters on 4th December 2020.

