WATCH: Alia Bhatt gives a glimpse into 'Becoming Rani' for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with BTS video

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh has been grabbing headlines since its release. Karan Johar's directorial has been receiving praise and applause from fans as well as critics. The film marks one of the blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema. Through the film, KJo has wonderfully created a new era of love that reached out to the young generation. On August 8, Alia Bhatt expressed her gratitude for all the love RARKPK is receiving and shared a behind-the-scenes video of her becoming Rani for the film.

Alia Bhatt gives a glimpse into 'Becoming Rani' for RARKPK

A while ago, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram to give a glimpse of her "Becoming Rani" for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with a behind-the-scenes video. Sharing the video the actress wrote, "Becoming RANI...P.S. Thank you for all the love for our Prem Kahaani."

In the video, Alia can be seen sitting in front of a mirror, and makeup artists are giving their full effort to make her Rani for the film. From putting on mascara to curling her hair, the video shows a full glimpse of Alia getting ready to portray the character of Rani.

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as Alia shared the behind-the-scenes video of her getting ready for the role of Rani, fans expressed their love in the comment section. One wrote, "Alia Bhatt is soo naturally Beautiful." Another commented, "Hotnesssssssss." "There is no one is better than you in the whole film industry...you are the most beautiful and gorgeous," wrote a third fan. Another comment read, "Beauty queen alia mam ka respect button." Others were seen dropping red hearts and fire emojis.

Meanwhile, Alia is currently basking in the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She is set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The Netflix series will release on August 11. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

