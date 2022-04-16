Alia Bhatt sets the stage on fire as she dances to her song 'Radha' with Karan Johar at her wedding; Watch

Social media is buzzing with best wishes as the power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor finally tied the knot yesterday in an intimate wedding ceremony. The photo-sharing application is filled with wedding glimpses of the couple. Now, a new video surfaced online from Alia-Ranbir’s after-party for friends and family. In the short clip, Alia can be seen setting fire on the stage as she grooved with Karan Johar on her ‘Radha’ song from Student of the Year. Alia can be seen dressed in a red suit, while Karan donned a pink outfit. Both of them perfectly nailed the hook steps.

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year in 2012. The film was backed by Karan Johar. Interestingly, Ranbir’s father Rishi Kapoor was also a part of the song. Karan, who is extremely close to Alia, yesterday penned a beautiful note on her wedding. He wrote, “It’s days like this that we live for …where there is the most beautiful blend of family, love and absolute emotion….. overwhelmed and so full of love in my heart… my darling @aliaabhatt this is such a beautiful life step and my love and blessings go with you everywhere … Ranbir ! I love you… now and forever!You are now my son in law…badhai ho and here’s to decades of ख़ुशियाँ”.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt announced her wedding with Ranbir in a heartfelt post. “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia,” the Highway actress wrote.

